Waratah Minerals Limited (ASX:WTM) Insider Andrew Stewart Buys 75,000 Shares

Waratah Minerals Limited (ASX:WTM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Stewart purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$10,125.00 ($6,661.18).

Waratah Minerals Limited operates as a diversified minerals exploration company. It explores for copper, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Spur Project, consisting of EL5238 located in central western New South Wales; Stavely-Stawell Project comprising a single exploration license, EL6871 located in western Victoria, Australia; and the Azura Project that consists of three granted exploration licenses, E80/4944, E80/5116, and E80/5347, and one application license, E80/5348, covering an area of approximately 258 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

