The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAKE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

