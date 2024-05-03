Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) CEO John C. Hill Buys 300 Shares of Stock

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Hill purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,231.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,661.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CET opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.40. Central Securities Co. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 249,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Central Securities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Central Securities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,180,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

