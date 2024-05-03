Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.10.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

