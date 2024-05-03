iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

