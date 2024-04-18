Ninety One UK Ltd Has $109.90 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,070 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $109,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,252. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.