Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

Intel stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. 20,830,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,556,551. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

