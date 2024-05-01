Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $850.00 to $900.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.15.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $775.80. The company had a trading volume of 824,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $399.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $761.41 and its 200-day moving average is $669.21. The company has a market cap of $737.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

