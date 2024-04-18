iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Reduced by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,592,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,347,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,296,438. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

