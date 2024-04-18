Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,712,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,654. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

