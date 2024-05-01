Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $158.38, but opened at $148.11. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $148.20, with a volume of 17,871,333 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.97.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 9.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.59. The company has a market capitalization of $232.90 billion, a PE ratio of 277.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.