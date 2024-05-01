Suncor Energy (SU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of C$1.23 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.55 on Wednesday, hitting C$51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$49.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.07. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.62.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

