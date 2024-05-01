Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 171 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CME Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,986,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $209.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,036. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.