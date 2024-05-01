First Financial’s (THFF) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. 22,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,815. First Financial has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $433.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.51.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

