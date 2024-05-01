Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.34. 315,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,987. The company has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $433.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.04 and a 200 day moving average of $372.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

