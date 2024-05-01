OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE OMF traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $50.89. 307,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,663. OneMain has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 36.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 151,226 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of OneMain by 659.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

