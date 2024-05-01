The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.09. 228,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $144.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.