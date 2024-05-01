Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Earns Buy Rating from TD Securities

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.73.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

ABX stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,538. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.16. The company has a market cap of C$39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

