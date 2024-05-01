Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Evercore ISI

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,255. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $300,117.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,775 shares of company stock worth $4,032,822. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

