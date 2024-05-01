Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$1.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 13.9 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. 17,601,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,006,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.