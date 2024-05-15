DEI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.39 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. DEI has a total market cap of $129.61 million and approximately $8.39 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00124440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009155 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.