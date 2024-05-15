Dero (DERO) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Dero has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $42.88 million and $10,691.17 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00004581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,401.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.71 or 0.00689151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00124440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00041198 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00071099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.78 or 0.00206082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00095979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

