Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Allegiant Travel has set its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.500-1.500 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 64,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $965.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

