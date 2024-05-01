LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Raised to $60.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TREE. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Trading Down 1.4 %

TREE stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.59. 117,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,599. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.19. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $49.63.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 223,440 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.