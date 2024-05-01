Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.72. 3,092,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,919,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $266.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 540,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,251,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

