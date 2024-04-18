TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,228,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 662,108 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $153,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $119,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TransUnion by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,942 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,472,000 after purchasing an additional 942,924 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,854. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -28.19%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

