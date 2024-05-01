UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

UFPI traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $112.03. The company had a trading volume of 48,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.67. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

