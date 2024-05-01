UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.
UFP Industries Stock Down 0.6 %
UFPI traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $112.03. The company had a trading volume of 48,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.67. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.49.
UFP Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.
Read Our Latest Report on UFPI
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UFP Industries
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.