Linde plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.39 (NASDAQ:LIN)

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 1.39 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Linde has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Linde to earn $17.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.24. The company had a trading volume of 279,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.26. Linde has a 1-year low of $350.60 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

