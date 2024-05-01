PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 577 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AMT traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.53. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.77%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.