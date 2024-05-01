PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 890 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,745,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

