Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPH traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 136,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,618. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AMPH

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,160.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $660,860 over the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.