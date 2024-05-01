PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $899,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AM Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $213.72. 279,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,295. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,681 shares of company stock worth $14,427,504. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

