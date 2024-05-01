4,251 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Bought by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,048,000 after purchasing an additional 166,757 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $1,509,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. 446,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,763. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.