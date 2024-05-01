Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Reduced by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 8.4% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $76,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VUG stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $246.28 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

