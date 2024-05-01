Ambev (ABEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ambev to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, analysts expect Ambev to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABEV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 588,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,762,613. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

