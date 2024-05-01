Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.49. 476,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,670. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

