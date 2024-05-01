Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Oatly Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 957,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,750. The stock has a market cap of $714.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

