PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,997 shares during the period. BellRing Brands comprises 1.8% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of BellRing Brands worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.15. 116,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,903. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

