Metahero (HERO) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Metahero has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $33.70 million and $943,470.39 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004008 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.