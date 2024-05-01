ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,278. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
