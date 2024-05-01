Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $238.57. 717,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $274.64.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

