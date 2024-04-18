HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,793 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FI. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,773. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.03.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.