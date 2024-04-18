Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Airbnb by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $609,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,933,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,109,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $609,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,933,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,109,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 490,584 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,032. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.28. 1,731,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.58.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

