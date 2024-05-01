Carr’s Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.35 (LON:CARR)

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Carr’s Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 136.25 ($1.71) on Wednesday. Carr’s Group has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 152.03 ($1.91). The company has a market capitalization of £128.55 million, a PE ratio of 2,490.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

