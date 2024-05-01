Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Potomac Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:PTBS opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. Potomac Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.10.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

