Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.15

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:DIG opened at GBX 286.67 ($3.60) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £419.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,594.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 248.97 ($3.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.52 ($3.89).

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard Williams acquired 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £382.23 ($480.13). 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.