Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.06 on May 16th

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EBR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.76. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

