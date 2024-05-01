Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXGet Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.526 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Relx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RELX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

