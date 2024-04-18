Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 61,058 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,058 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $63.96. 4,569,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,772,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

