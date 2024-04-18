Desjardins Increases Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$0.75

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$0.65 to C$0.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 134.38% from the stock’s current price.
Goodfood Market Price Performance
FOOD stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,089. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.57.
About Goodfood Market
